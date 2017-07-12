× Company to bring 200 manufacturing jobs to Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Prescient announced Wednesday its plans to relocate its headquarters from Colorado to Durham and open a second manufacturing facility in Alamance County, bringing 200 jobs to the area.

According to its Facebook page, “Prescient is a manufacturing and technology company that offers a faster, greener and more cost-effective alternative to conventional building structures.”

“This is a great day for Alamance County and the state of North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on the announcement.

BREAKING: Prescient announces it plans to relocate its headquarters from Colorado to Durham, NC @myfox8 @N_SturdivantTV pic.twitter.com/Ikk5MHn01q — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) July 12, 2017

The company is also opening a second manufacturing facility in Alamance County. Prescient's chairman says this will bring 200 jobs here. — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) July 12, 2017