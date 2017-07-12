Company to bring 200 manufacturing jobs to Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Prescient announced Wednesday its plans to relocate its headquarters from Colorado to Durham and open a second manufacturing facility in Alamance County, bringing 200 jobs to the area.
According to its Facebook page, “Prescient is a manufacturing and technology company that offers a faster, greener and more cost-effective alternative to conventional building structures.”
“This is a great day for Alamance County and the state of North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on the announcement.
36.011739 -79.425378