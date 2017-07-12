Chick-fil-A protesters dress as bloody cows, chickens, scare kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A Florida fast food restaurant became the scene of an animal rights protest on Tuesday, WFLA reports.

It happened on Chick-fil-A's "Cow Appreciation Day." That's where customers can get free food if they dress like a cow.

But some say the protesters went too far with the graphic demonstration playing out in front of young children.

At first, customers laughed as protesters entered the Chick-fil-A on 34th Street. But smiles turned to anger as they realized fake blood covered people in cow and chicken costumes. And one person carried a huge knife.

Some parents shielded kids from the gory protest, but plenty watched.

“That’s sad, because a lot of the kids are an age where they can’t tell the difference between what’s real and fake. So, I believe everybody has a right to say what they believe in and what they feel is right. But, I also believe they took it too far,” customer Tina Leacock said.

The protesters are from "Direct Action Everywhere Pinellas." It opposes eating meat or anything else from animals.

While others shouted, some protesters fell on the floor.

"They came in slicing each others throats, putting each other on their knees, dropping them to the floor in front of a bunch of children," customer Crystal Valle-Najar said.

Employees asked the protesters to leave. They did before police arrived.