Burlington police arrest suspect accused of choking, robbing bicyclist; 2nd suspect still wanted

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested one of two suspects accused choking and robbing a bicyclist Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Camari A’son McLean, 19, has been arrested and is charged with common law robbery, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Short Stop, located at 217 S. Ireland St., in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers met a woman who said she was grabbed from behind, choked and thrown off her bicycle. A second suspect then took her wallet and an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman escaped the attack with scrapes and small lacerations on her right elbow but did not require medical attention.

McLean was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.