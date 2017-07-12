4-year-old girl killed in fireworks explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. -- A 4-year-old Wisconsin girl was killed Monday in a fireworks explosion at her home.

Officers arrived at the Clintonville home around 10:30 p.m. and learned the girl, identified as Alyssa Chmielewski, had been severely injured as the result of the explosion, WBAY reports.

Police say the girl's 42-year-old father had put together a set of "sparkler type" fireworks in a metal tube and it exploded when it was lit.

The child was hit by shrapnel in the neck and upper body area. She died at the home.

"It goes to stress the importance of when people are handling fireworks. That there is a designed way that they're supposed to be used," said Chief James Beggs with the Clintonville Police Department. "Obviously this wasn't handled. A sparkler is designed to be handled in a certain way, when they're grouped together and placed in a tube such as this then things like this can happen."

Officers have not said if charges will be filed.

The 4yo killed in the fireworks explosion in Clintonville is Alyssa Chmielewski. #WBAY pic.twitter.com/SOB2ykTRkD — Emily Matesic (@EmilyMatesic) July 11, 2017