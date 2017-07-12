3-year-old boy in body cast after jumping at trampoline park

MIAMI, Fla. — A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a full-body cast after he broke his thigh bone while jumping at a trampoline park last month.

Kaitlin Hill and her husband were bouncing alongside their son Colton at the park in Tampa when he fell and broke his femur. She says the indoor park promoted toddler use.

In a July 7 Facebook post, Hill said she learned from a pediatric orthopedic surgeon that “children under the of 6 should never use a trampoline” and the repetitive pressure from the jumping may have caused the fracture.

Hill says the post is meant to be a warning to other families so these types of injuries can be prevented.

“Our lives have been turned upside down since Colton’s accident and every day is a struggle for his sweet 3-year-old self as he adjusts to life in a hip spica cast for the next 6 weeks,” the post read. “We share this with you today to spread awareness that these facilities are specifically advertising for Toddler Time, when in fact toddlers should be nowhere near trampolines. We hope by sharing his story it will prevent a child and their family from experiencing the trauma and heartbreak associated with trampoline injuries in young children.”

