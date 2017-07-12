3-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death for drinking milk from jug

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Flordia woman were arrested Monday after allegedly beating a 3-year-old boy to death because he drank milk from a jug.

The child died after a woman’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s mother beat the boy with a plastic rod and then threw him down a hall, according to WKMG.

Lakesha Lewis, 28, and her mother, Callene Barton, 58, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel. Lewis was the girlfriend of Xavier’s mother, Brandi Mokarzel.

Mokarzel was awakened Friday by Barton yelling at her son for drinking from a milk jug and eating yogurt.

That’s when Lewis grabbed a plastic window rod and hit Xavier until the rod broke.

Mokarzel said she then grabbed her son and ran back into her bedroom, but Barton grabbed the boy from her and threw him down the hall.

Paramedics eventually arrived and took Xavier to the hospital where he later died.

Mokarzel was arrested and charged with child neglect. The toddler had healing injuries and showed signs of prior abuse.

Police say the three women lived together with Xavier and one of Lewis’ children.