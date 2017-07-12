2 Montgomery County teens sought in Myrtle Beach shooting

TROY, N.C. — Authorities are looking for two Montgomery County teens believed to be involved in last month’s shooting in Myrtle Beach, the Asheboro Courier-Tribune reports.

Tyron Elijah Daquan Steele, 19, of Mount Gilead, and Jarvez Dartwan Graham, 18, of Troy, are each wanted for six counts of attempted murder.

Three other Montgomery County youths are already in custody on charges of attempted murder in the June 18 shooting, according to the newspaper.

The shooting happened during a fight at Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Seven people, including one of the Montgomery County teens, were injured during the shooting.