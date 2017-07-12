× 19-year-old drowns while swimming with friends in High Rock Lake

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue crews and divers recovered the body of a 19-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in High Rock Lake in Rowan County, officials told WSOC.

WSOC was told the young man was swimming with friends near Lake Shore Drive when he went under and never came back up.

Rescue crews said the 19-year-old’s friends tried to search for him, but couldn’t find him so they called for help around 2:30 p.m.

Crews arrived and used sonar technology to find him. Divers recovered his body a short time later in an area that’s about 8 to 10 feet deep.