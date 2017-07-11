× Woman allegedly set boyfriend on fire, used urine to put out flames

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman is accused of setting her boyfriend on fire and using urine to put out the flames.

Police say 38-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak and her boyfriend, Grady Spencer III, got into an argument Saturday evening, according to Trib Live. When he fell asleep, Sepelyak allegedly doused the man with gas and used a lit cigarette to ignite the fire.

She then used a bucket of urine to put it out. The couple was using the bucket as a toilet.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment after Sepelyak’s parents, who live on the main floor of the house where the incident happened, heard the man’s screaming.

“The parents, when they heard screaming and smelled the smoke, helped put him out — I think with the same urine — and went to the hospital. They never called the police, the hospital called,” said Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton.

Spencer suffered burns on 25 to 35 percent of his lower body.

Sepelyak is charged with attempted homicide and arson charges.