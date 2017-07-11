Tiny house project to help homeless in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Scott Jones has a big vision for the half-acre lot at 4120 Causey St.

"Our goal is to have six houses built in 2017," said Scott Jones, executive board chair of Tiny Houses Greensboro.

Six tiny houses will fit into the space, each one 12 by 24 feet with a kitchen, bathroom and place to sleep.

Groundbreaking for the project is July 20.

"We're finally actually going to put hammer and nail and put some houses on foundation," Jones said.

Jones says the goal is to provide affordable housing for those in need.

"We're looking at the extremely low-income individual or someone who's homeless that can get some type of sponsorship," he said.

Rent will be based on whatever people can afford.

People who get housing will be referred by local shelters.

"I receive multiple emails and phone calls basically with people that are telling me their story that are looking for ways to get a tiny house," Jones said.

According to the 2016 Homeless Point-in-Time count, there are more than 700 homeless people in Greensboro.

"We live in time where no one should be faced with that," said Michelle Kennedy, executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, where the idea for building a tiny house community in Greensboro was born.

"The answer to homelessness is housing,” Kennedy said. “But, the solution can come in many different forms."

It’s a solution Jones hopes will help many get back on their feet.

"To get them stabilized and in permanent affordable housing and eventually get them into some sort of home ownership," Jones said.

Jones says the goal is to have the houses built by December before the winter.

Homes will be built by various by local companies, churches and volunteers.

Each house will cost about $15,000 to build, according to Jones.