Teen electrocuted after cell phone accidentally falls in bathtub

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old Texas girl died Sunday morning when her charging cell phone fell into a bathtub and she was electrocuted.

Madison Coe was taking a bath at her father’s home in Lovington, New Mexico when the incident happened, according to KCBD. Relatives say she either plugged in her phone while in the bathtub or grabbed the phone as it was being charged.

“There was a burn mark on her hand, the hand that would have grabbed the phone. And that was just very obvious that that’s what had happened,” said Donna O’Guinn, the girl’s grandmother.

Now, her family is doing their part in making sure this type of accident doesn’t happen again.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else,” said O’Guinn. “And we want something good to come out of this as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.”

Coe, who is from Lubbock, Texas, had recently graduated from the eighth grade at Terra Vista Middle School.

