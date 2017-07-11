State looking into High Point firefighter recruit injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is looking into possible personnel and training issues at the fire department after a recruit was injured almost three weeks ago.

The city’s human resources department and deputy chief for the fire department, Tim Wright, say they can’t comment on what the injury was or what training was taking place when it happened on June 21.

“There were some things that were brought to our attention, some issues while investigating the accident that occurred, we felt like and human resources felt like, needed to be looked into,” Wright said. “As far as discussing those specifics right now I'm not at liberty to do that.”

Both the city’s human resources department and FOX8 received an anonymous complaint from someone claiming that recruits were being mistreated.

Wright says today is the first time he heard that allegation.

“That is nothing that I have been made aware of specifically,” Wright said. “We promote a safe and productive training environment and we always have.”

Wright did say the injury to the recruit was serious enough to have to be reported to the state. The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division website says an employer must notify them if anyone is killed, hospitalized, loses an eye or gets an amputation.

A spokesperson NCDOL says they do have an inquiry into a work training related injury at the High Point Fire Department. They said it is not an investigation, but could be depending on what they learn.

“We don't have anything to hide,” Wright said. “We have cooperated fully with them and provided a full response.”