Randolph Community College offers summer classes in extreme couponing

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Krystal Parson is always buying items for next to nothing.

“I’m not shopping unless it’s a deal,” she said.

Parson started couponing six years ago and says through trial and error she was able to develop a strategy where she often buys a lot of merchandise for a discounted rate.

Parson is sharing her techniques in two classes being offered at Randolph Community College this summer.

She is the instructor for Extreme Couponing and Advanced Extreme Couponing.

“Couponing has just been a blessing to me, so I wanted to be able to bless others,” she said.

Extreme Couponing focuses on teaching people how to get coupons and get organized.

Advanced Extreme Couponing is structured to give people who are familiar with couponing guidance when it comes to shopping at specific stores.

By sharing her knowledge, Parson hopes it will give other families some financial flexibility.

“I’ve had people take the class because they just want to save a few extra dollars somewhere so if they can save it in their personal products or in their grocery bill, then it could open up doors for vacation or other things that we sometimes are not able to do because of money.”

Extreme Couponing will be offered July 18 from 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. The cost of this class is $16.

Advanced Extreme Couponing will be offered Wednesday July 19 from 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. The cost of this class is $20.

Both courses are taught in room 117 at the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on RCC’s Asheboro Campus.

Call (336) 633-0268 to register.