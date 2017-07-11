Program allows foster children to remain in care until age 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even in stable and loving families, many foster children are not ready to leave at age 18.

In North Carolina, there are about 500 kids a year that turn 18 and leave the foster care system.

The statistics for those kids are that they many end up in jail or become homeless.

So the state is trying to do something about it.

Fostering Success is a program that extends foster care to age 21. It allows the children to remain in foster care and receive services and benefits that help them to better transition into adulthood.