× Pregnant NC woman fights off would-be kidnapper who jumped in her car

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A pregnant North Carolina woman was able to fight off a man who allegedly jumped into a car and tried to kidnap her and her daughter.

Joseph Dylan Dreisonstok, 24, was arrested Monday morning and charged with assault on a female, attempted larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to WECT.

The Oak Island Police Department posted about Dreisonstok on Facebook last week and Taylor An Trinity identified herself as the woman who was involved in the attempted kidnapping. In the post, Trinity said she and her daughter were OK.

On July 1, Trinity wrote on her personal page that she was sitting in a truck and waiting for her mother to come out of a store when Dreisonstok allegedly jumped into the vehicle and a fight ensued.

The post read, in part, “The next thing I know a man jumped in the truck, I immediately grabbed the keys out of the ignition then he started to fight with me for the keys, at that point Trinity’s in the back screaming her lungs out and I’m screaming and doing all I can do to fight him off being 9 months pregnant and all.”

Nearby delivery workers heard her scream and rushed over to help. The men grabbed the suspect and tackled him.

Dreionstok is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.