Passport mission helps Greensboro Salvation Army

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Staff members and Greensboro Salvation Army volunteers are in the middle of a busy July. Along with fulfilling critical needs, they have until the end of the month to be out of a warehouse.

So when a busload of Passport mission campers pulled up to the West Gate City Boulevard Salvation Army Family Store, staffers were thrilled.

"To me you guys are a blessing," said the Salvation Army store personnel. "Always a blessing to have extra help."

Passport campers from across the Southeast are staying at Greensboro College. In the morning there's Bible study. And in the afternoon, campers fan out across Greensboro, helping the Salvation Army at a number of locations. Mission leader Luke Perrin says volunteering for the Salvation Army is an example of God's love.

"Loving those who might not have as much as I do," Perrin said. "More than anything, it's humbling and makes me think deeply about my faith."

At the Salvation Army Family Store, over 30 Passport campers are pricing items and sorting donated clothes, shoes and books that will go to other Salvation Army Family Stores or back into the West Gate City location that's currently under renovation. Passport camper Allison Andrews is glad that she is able to help the Salvation Army during a busy July.

"Especially working as a team," Andrews said. "We are able to make immense progress at the warehouse. It could have taken days with five people. But with 30 people working together, it only took two hours. It was awesome."

Passport also prepared food boxes at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Freeman Mill Road.

The renovated Salvation Army Family Store on West Gate City Boulevard should be open in late July.