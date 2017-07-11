× Panthers will charge fans to attend Fan Fest for first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, for the first time, football fans will have to pay to attend the Panthers Fan Fest, WSOC reports.

The team said it will charge $5 per ticket for the event on Aug. 4 at Bank of America Stadium.

All the money raised this year will be donated to Carolina Panthers Charities.

The Panthers say they are charging $5 per ticket because of “an increased demand and precautions for fan safety.”

The team is currently focused on training camp, which begins in two weeks, and fans will get a look at how a couple of veterans are helping improve the team’s defense.

The Panthers brought back Julius Peppers and Captain Munnerlyn after the defense struggled last season.

Linebacker Thomas Davis said they’ve all been working hard this off-season.

“It’s all about going out and putting the work in,” Davis said. “That’s what we started in OTAs and minicamp. We’re going to continue that in training camp and hopefully become the best defense in the league. That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Training camp starts July 26 in Spartanburg.