NC pastor, wife welcome twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Eddings family, whose two sons were killed in a car crash in 2015, have a new blessing.

Gentry Eddings, a pastor at Forest Hill Church in Ballantyne, and his wife, Hadley, welcomed twin boys to the world on Monday, WSOC reports.

The twins, named Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, were born healthy and happy.

Matthew Deans, 28, was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison after the truck he was driving rear-ended Hadley’s car on Highway 17.

Two-year-old Dobbs was killed immediately and Hadley, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, gave birth to Reed after the crash, according to WCNC. Reed passed away several days later.

The couple publicly announced that they forgave Deans.