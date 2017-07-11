× Naked man wearing only shoes arrested after walking through Walmart

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was arrested after he allegedly walked around an Arizona Walmart while carrying methamphetamine.

Police were called to the Walmart in Tempe around 10 p.m. on July 4, according to the Arizona Republic. Upon arrival, officers found Robert Kanoff, 49, standing across the street and only wearing a pair of shoes.

Kanoff, who was also wearing makeup, told police that he had been dropped off by two people who thought it would be funny to see him naked.

He admitted to carrying the methamphetamine through Walmart.

Kanoff is charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct and possession of dangerous drugs.