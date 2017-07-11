Mother claims sunscreen burned 7-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO — A mom in Texas says she believes sunscreen may be to blame for her daughter’s severe burns, KENS reports.

Days the family’s vacation, Jessica Snipes noticed that what she thought was a sunburn turned into severe red burns on her daughter Jenavieve.

Snipes said her daughter was in pain and was feeling lethargic.

“It was like raw skin underneath the peeling. She was having problems eating and just not being herself,” Snipes told KENS.

Snipes took her daughter to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed Jenavieve with a chemical burn.

Snipes said she believes a chemical in Ultra Defense SPF 100 Banana Boat sunscreen may be to blame for her daughter’s burns, adding that a doctor told her some skin types are more sensitive to certain chemicals in sunscreens.

“Why is this product still on the shelves if our San Antonio doctors are hearing of it happening?” Snipes said.

Numerous complaints appear on Banana Boat’s Facebook page where customers had similar experiences.

KENS reached out to Banana Boat and they responded, saying their products “cannot cause chemical burns, which are sometimes mistakenly linked to personal care products or confused with sunburns. For some, a sensitivity to a product ingredient can be triggered or exacerbated by the sun and result in a photoallergic skin rash or sunburn. In more severe cases, blistering may also develop…”

Dermatologist Phillip Hughes told KENS, “Every now and then there’s going to be someone allergic to one of the ingredients, but it isn’t particularly unique to Banana Boat.”

Hughes recommends parents test sunscreens first with a small spot on a child’s arm or use a sunscreen that is chemical free.