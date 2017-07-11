× Man wanted after chase with Rockingham County deputy

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are looking for a man accused of leading authorities on a vehicle chase Monday, according to a news release.

Numerous arrest warrants, both felony and misdemeanor, are on file for 23-year-old Tykim Na’Quan Williamson, the release said.

On Monday, a deputy stopped a silver 2007 BMW on N.C. 14 near the Harrington Highway intersection in Eden for going 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Williamson refused to show the deputy his license, registration, proof of insurance or otherwise cooperate, the release said.

When the deputy told Williamson he was under arrest for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, Williamson sped away in the vehicle.

The vehicle was located parked behind the Eden Mall and the deputy saw Williamson running away on foot.

The BMW was impounded and a passenger in the BMW was arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone who knows where Williamson is located is asked to call Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.