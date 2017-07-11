Man catches massive 1,033-pound shark

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Texas fisherman caught a massive 1,033-pound shark during a fishing tournament on Sunday.

Tim McClellan was participating in the tournament in Texas City when he caught the hammerhead shark, according to KTRK. The massive fish tops the old mark set 37 years ago by 162 pounds.

Texas City Jaycees posted a picture of the shark on Facebook Sunday.

The post read, “Winning 1st place and smashing a 30yr State of Texas record Mr. Tim McClellen brought in this HUGE 1033lb Hammer Head Shark!!! Thank you to all of the fishermen that participated in the tournament and all of our amazing sponsors and volunteers for helping us continue a Texas City Tradition!!!!”

Last week, Sergio Roque was competing in the same tournament and caught a 964-pound shark that almost sunk his boat.