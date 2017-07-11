High Point company makes high-quality, affordable metal products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Mass producing anything out of metal used to take a long time to plan and carry out. Dies were expensive and complicated, and it was tough to compete.

In the early 2000s, a lot of things took a quick trip over to China, so Metal Works of High Point had to retool and refocus.

Now, they company is a leader. Instead of creating an expensive set of dies for a project, they can design it on a computer, and turn it out by using high-tech, high-speed cutting machines.

Learn more in today's Made in North Carolina.