Greensboro police sift through traffic complaints with special device

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police have been using the StealthStat to help target traffic concerns for several years.

Currently, one is deployed along Muirfield Drive in Greensboro.

Officer M.R. Leahey said three emails through the city's website alerted officers to the concern.

"It’s a 30 mph speed limit zone here and the city has marked the speed limit signs with the orange above and below so people can see," Leahey said.

After contact with the complainant, officers determine the priority based on safety and risk to others and often observe the intersection in patrol to determine the validity and if the StealthStat computer would be beneficial.

The device stays mounted for 96 hours and can log each vehicle that passes by at the exact speed and time of day.

Officer A.W. Riedell also handles complaints.

"There are five of us that address complaints in here and we work in pairs. So basically when you see a complaint on here there are two of us working," Riedell said .

On average there are 15-25 active complaints for each district within the city.

Depending on the data results and percentage of vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit, that data is then shared with Greensboro's engineers.

Each complaint is handled differently and so is the result. A new stop sign or perhaps a lower posted speed limit might help with the traffic safety.

Greensboro police ask for patience as they sort through and address each concern. They also ask for complainants to take a second thought and evaluation of the potential issue before they contact the department.

Many times people exaggerate speed limit based on noise.

"We understand that people have concerns in their neighborhoods, and if I had a concern in my neighborhood I'd want it addressed," Leahey said. "Sometimes unfortunately what we see is people can't estimate speed as well as they think they can."