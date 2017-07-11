Dress like a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday
Chick-fil-A is holding its 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, and the fast food chain is giving away a free entree to customers as part of its annual celebration!
From opening until 7 p.m., guests will be able to pick from a breakfast, lunch or dinner entree of their choice and kids can choose a kid’s meal.
Cow Appreciation Day is the restaurant’s largest single-day customer appreciation event, and it celebrates Chick-fil-A’s popular “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows, which appear on billboards across the country, according to the website.
Breakfast entrée includes:
- Egg White Grill
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit
- Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Biscuit
- Sausage Biscuit
- Chick-n-Minis™ (3 or 4-count)
- Chicken or Sausage Breakfast Burrito
- Chicken or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel
- Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit
- Greek Yogurt Parfait
- Fruit Cup (any size)
Lunch/dinner entrée includes:
- Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
- Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8 or 12-count)
- Chick-fil-A® Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)
- Chicken Salad Sandwich; Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)
- Small hand-spun milkshake (Operator discretion), Small Iced Coffee, Small Frosted Coffee or Small Frosted Lemonade
Kid’s meal:
- Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal
- Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal
