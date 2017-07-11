× Dress like a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday

Chick-fil-A is holding its 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, and the fast food chain is giving away a free entree to customers as part of its annual celebration!

From opening until 7 p.m., guests will be able to pick from a breakfast, lunch or dinner entree of their choice and kids can choose a kid’s meal.

Cow Appreciation Day is the restaurant’s largest single-day customer appreciation event, and it celebrates Chick-fil-A’s popular “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows, which appear on billboards across the country, according to the website.

Breakfast entrée includes:

Egg White Grill

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Chick-n-Minis™ (3 or 4-count)

Chicken or Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Chicken or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Fruit Cup (any size)

Lunch/dinner entrée includes:

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A® Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®

Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Chick-fil-A® Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Chicken Salad Sandwich; Chick-n-Strips™ (3 or 4-count)

Small hand-spun milkshake (Operator discretion), Small Iced Coffee, Small Frosted Coffee or Small Frosted Lemonade

Kid’s meal:

Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal

Chick-fil-A® Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Find your nearest location here.