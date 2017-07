GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tires on eleven vehicles were slashed overnight at an auto repair shop in Greensboro.

The owner of Greensboro Tire and Auto, located at 4615 W. Market St., says this is the fifth time his shop has been “hit” within the last six months.

Police are currently looking through security camera footage for potential leads.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.