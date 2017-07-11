× Burlington man found dead in New Mexico

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The body of a Burlington man who was reported missing in February has been found in Torrance County, New Mexico.

On July 4, the New Mexico Medical Examiner’s office notified Burlington police that they had positively identified a “John Doe” whose body was found in a rural mountainous area of Torrance County, according to a press release. The body was identified as 36-year-old. Eric Wayne Barrow.

Barrow was reported missing on Feb. 6 and was last seen by his family in early November 2016.

The final cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner’s office. The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office will make a determination about their investigation after the Office of Medical Examiner has released its final report.