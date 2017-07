Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The famed white whale "Migaloo" has been spotted off Australia's Gold Coast.

Migaloo is making his annual migration toward the Great Barrier Reef.

This is the first time the beloved humpback has been seen in 2017.

The whale first gained the public's attention in 1991 as the first known white humpback whale.

His name, Migaloo, is an indigenous word for "white person."