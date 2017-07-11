6 Marines, 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITTA BENA, Miss. -- A military plane that departed from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina crashed Monday in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least 16 people.

In a news release obtained by WTVD Tuesday afternoon, the Marine Corps said six Marines and a sailor from Camp Lejeune were among the dead.

A Cherry Point spokesperson told WTVD the plane stopped in North Carolina to pick up supplies and personnel. It was a KC-130T from Marine Aerial Refueling and Transport Squadron (VMGR) 452, Marine Air Group-49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve based out of New York.

Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.