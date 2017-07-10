Winston-Salem man charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police arrested a 20-year-old Winston-Salem man in connection with a fatal crash Sunday night, according to a press release.
Ashley Marie Agee, 30, of Worchester Street in Winston-Salem, died from injuries she sustained in the crash at the intersection of Kernersville and Sedge Garden roads.
Police say Daniel James Jolin was driving a Jeep Cherokee and struck Agee’s Suzuki motorcycle from behind as both were heading southwest on Kernersville Road. The Jeep then hit an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Akilah Adeena Salandy, from behind.
Neither Jolin nor Salandy were injured.
Jolin is charged with driving after consuming alcohol, death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed, failure to comply with restrictions on license and no operator license. He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $13,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.