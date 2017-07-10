Video shows hit-and-run driver clip bicyclist

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Video shows the moments before and after a bicyclist was hit by an SUV on a Tennessee parkway Saturday morning.

Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were biking along the Natchez Trace Parkway when the incident happened, WSMV reports. Goodman was wearing a GoPro camera and posted video of the hit-and-run on Facebook.

The post read, “Three hours ago this person intentionally hit my friend Tyler Noe on Natchez Trace. We had a witness behind us who said he has seen this same Volvo try to hit someone else last week. Tyler is at the hospital and doing ok. He is one TOUGH DUDE!”

The video shows a white truck pass the men before a black Volvo runs into Noe and throws him to the ground.

Following an investigation, Marshall Grant Neely was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to immediately notify of an accident and failure to render aid.

Neely was the dean of students at University School of Nashville, the station reports.

A University School of Nashville official released a statement on the incident:

“Marshall Neely served as dean of students at University School of Nashville before transitioning to a part-time role this summer. He also is parent of two alumni. As of today, USN has placed Mr. Neely on leave of absence while we investigate the circumstances. All other matters related to his employment are confidential. We appreciate the work of law enforcement on this matter and will cooperate fully with their investigation. Our thoughts are wit the cyclist and his family as well as the Neely family during this difficult time.”

Noe was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.