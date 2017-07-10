This dad is winning at Instagram – and life – with these adorable photos

SAN DIEGO — A fun-loving father is capturing people’s hearts online with his silly, adorable photos.

Sholom Ber Solomon, 36, of San Diego, has always enjoyed posting silly pictures online.

Last year, on Sept. 26 when his daughter Zoe was born, he got the perfect pint-sized partner for his photos.

“Zoe is definitely an inspiration as now I have a cute partner to add to my photos,” Solomon, 36, told TODAY. “From the moment she was born, she has been dressed up in all kinds of costumes.”

Solomon and Zoe have posed as hula dancers, graffiti artists and as a police officer and driver getting a ticket, just to name a few.

“Sholom Ber is as charming in real life as he is on the screen,” Solomon’s wife, Carli Solomon, told TODAY.

So far, Solomon and Zoe have posed for 13 silly daddy-daughter photos, all of which have received thousands of likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile back at home…..#poopscience #allday #dumpathon #dadwork #thehonestcompany #dreft A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

"Me love to eat cookies, sometimes me eat whole, sometimes me chew it"🍪💙🎃!!! #wisewords #babynomnom #barefootcontessa #happyhalloween A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:02pm PDT

Hide and seek level 💯!!!!! #🙈&👳🏽#inittowinit #camolife #countvoncount #zoetegan A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaand plié… !!! #nutcracker #ificanfindthem #tututime A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 15, 2016 at 10:57am PST

Uh oh 😬💦!! #passthelaundrythen #airdrybaby #dadlife #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

It's all in the hips 🏳️‍🌈👯🍍!!! #coconuttits #myownlauau #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 8, 2016 at 9:03am PST

Be fruitful and multiply..they said 🌻👶🏼💦!! #marthastewartlife #blossomingbaby #instadad #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48am PST

Natgeo wild on location 🦁🌿👶🏼!! #lookmufasa #zoetheexplorer #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:02am PST

When mum goes out to play… daddy gets take away 🍗👶🏼!!!#fingerlickinggoodparenting #babynomnom #bachelornation #kfc #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Partners in crime🚨👶🏼!! #graffitilife #Watchoutfordemfiveoh #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

License and registration please ma'am 🚓👮🏻‍♀️👶🏼!! #drivingwhiledelicious #fastandfurious7months #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Gnome is where the heart is 🌳👶🏼!! #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Sausage safety 👶🏼💦🌭!!! #veryhotdog #onlyyoucanpreventsausagefires #zoendadshenanigans A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:36am PDT