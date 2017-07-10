This dad is winning at Instagram – and life – with these adorable photos

SAN DIEGO — A fun-loving father is capturing people’s hearts online with his silly, adorable photos.
Sholom Ber Solomon, 36, of San Diego, has always enjoyed posting silly pictures online.
Last year, on Sept. 26 when his daughter Zoe was born, he got the perfect pint-sized partner for his photos.
“Zoe is definitely an inspiration as now I have a cute partner to add to my photos,” Solomon, 36, told TODAY. “From the moment she was born, she has been dressed up in all kinds of costumes.”
Solomon and Zoe have posed as hula dancers, graffiti artists and as a police officer and driver getting a ticket, just to name a few.
“Sholom Ber is as charming in real life as he is on the screen,” Solomon’s wife, Carli Solomon, told TODAY.
So far, Solomon and Zoe have posed for 13 silly daddy-daughter photos, all of which have received thousands of likes on Instagram.