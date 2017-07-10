× Teen wins lotto twice in one week totaling more than $650K

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — Winning the lottery is typically a once-in-a-lifetime feat. Winning it twice is unthinkable.

But one California teen defied the odds and claimed two winning tickets, both within several days of each other.

Rosa Dominguez was driving home from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station and bought a few scratch off lottery tickets.

The 19-year-old scratched one of the $5 Power 5 tickets to discover she won $555,555.

“I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” she told the California State Lottery.

A few days later she bought a $5 Lucky Fortune ticket, this time winning $100,000.

Dominguez collected her winnings and told California Lottery officials that she wants to go shopping and buy a new car.