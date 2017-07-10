Teen saves customer’s life during second day on the job

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was only his second day on the job, but a teen made an impression that one customer will not soon forget.

Austin Goddard was a longtime volunteer at Skyline Chili and was recently hired as a worker, WKRC reports. The 16-year-old was working in late June when he noticed a customer collapse.

That’s when Austin stepped in and saved the man’s life.

“Larry just collapsed right there where he was eating and they asked if anyone knew CPR and I just ran up and started doing CPR on him,” Austin said. “I just had it on the chest and just kept my elbow straight just doing it with enough force and pressure like you’re supposed to.”

Several days later, the man stopped by the restaurant to thank the teen for his heroics.

“There’s still kids that are not out there robbing and shooting people and killing people. I’m just glad I was able to save a life instead of take a life,” he said.

