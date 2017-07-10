Teen builds bass fishing trail at Lake Thom-a-Lex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a Boy Scout who is building a fishing trail for his “Eagle Scout” award project.

Daniel Pell enlisted the help of Bill Frazier, NC State Conservation coordinator for the Bass Anglers Sportsman Association or B.A.S.S.

They built artificial structures out of plastic and biologists with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission placed them at various locations in Lake Thom-a-Lex in Davidson County and marked them with special buoys.

A trail map will be available so fishermen can know where the trail is and when would be the best time to fish each spot.