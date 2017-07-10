‘Spider-Man’ makes his triumphant return to the big screen

Welcome back, Spidey.

It’s been nearly 13 years since the last quality “Spider-Man” movie (“Spider-Man 2,” directed by Sam Raimi) was released, so it didn’t take much to get me excited when I heard my favorite web-slinger was making his way back to the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nearly a month after DC released “Wonder Woman,” Marvel released a summer blockbuster of its own in “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and showed the film industry how tight its cinematic grip really is.

Just three years after “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” debuted in theaters, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” made its first appearance and wiped away any preconceived notions that the franchise was failing.

The movie is directed by Jon Watts and features Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, the always brilliant Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture and a delightful mix of established heavyweights in Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Jon Favreau as Happy.

Despite being the sixth “Spider-Man” film in the last 15 years, the movie felt fun and refreshingly familiar.

Most importantly, I thought Tom Holland was a terrific choice to play the role. Unlike his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he found the perfect mix of Peter Parker and “Spider-Man” in his portrayal of the character.

A perennial success both critically and at the box office, the perfectly-paced 113-minute movie has grossed more than $117 million in North America in just three days. Overall, the film nabbed $257 million around the world.

Rottentomatoes gave “Spider-Man: Homecoming” 93% and while I thoroughly enjoyed the movie, I’d go with 90%.

THOUGHTS: “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was a wonderful mix of a superhero and coming-of-age film.

