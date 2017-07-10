Just Teens Clinic opens in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- LaTanya Pender is the nurse manager at the High Point location of the Guilford County Department of Public Health. She is really excited about the opening of a new clinic.

"They ask the questions," Pender said. "Their concerns are met and they get to learn more about their bodies.”

The Just Teens Clinic offers free or low cost services to men and women under 20 years old. The Foundation for a Healthy High Point is footing the bill for a waiting room, exam room and nurse just for teens. Pender feels this clinic is a great addition for High Point teenagers.

Nurses say teenagers don't visit the general clinic as often as younger children or adults. Health professionals at the Guilford County Department of Public Health hope the Just Teens Clinic will make clients feel at ease about making an appointment, getting a checkup and talking about issues like nutrition and sex. According to the health department, the High Point 27260 zip code has an average teen pregnancy rate of 70 teens per 1,000 births.

"We do believe that this will make a difference in our health care statistics in High Point," Pender said.

The Just Teens Clinic is also taking their healthy lifestyle message beyond the clinic walls.

"We want to take the message to the community," Pender said. "But we also want this to be an inviting place for the teens to feel safe to come."

Every year for the next three years, the Foundation for a Healthy High Point grant will provide $86,200 to the Just Teens Clinic.

There is also a Just Teens Clinic in Greensboro. From October 2015 to September 2016, 920 people under 20 years old visited the clinic.

Teenagers are encouraged to visit myguilford.com/just-teens to learn more about the Just Teens Clinic in Greensboro or the new location in High Point.