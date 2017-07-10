× Group to fly Confederate flag at South Carolina capitol on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group plans to temporarily fly the Confederate flag at the South Carolina Statehouse on Monday for the second anniversary of when the flag was removed, according to the Post and Courier.

The flag was removed following the killing of nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by convicted shooter Dylann Roof.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party will fly the flag from 9 a.m. to noon at the spot where it once flew. The party is holding the event to mark “two years since the initiation of the politically correct cultural genocide we have seen sweep across the Southland.”

“We’re going to keep doing this every year,” said party founder and president James Bessenger.