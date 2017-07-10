Free library boxes in Forsyth County provides kids with opportunity to read during summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- It took a lot of lifting, carrying, nailing and drilling -- and of course, planning -- but the Little Free Library Boxes near Easton Elementary School in Forsyth County are now open for business.

With 10 total boxes in the community, students can go take a book, or leave one, for others.

The boxes are simply an easy way to provide kids with access to libraries so they can read books throughout the summer.

It's truly been a community effort. Parents, students, school staff, neighborhood members and volunteers from BB&T and Lowe's Home Improvement all pitched in to build the boxes.

The initiative helps get the community and kids involved in something that matters.