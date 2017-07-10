Camping teen awakens to ‘crunching sound’ as bear bites his head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A teenage staff member at a Colorado camp was awakened Sunday morning by the "crunching sound" of a black bear biting his head.

A 19-year-old only identified as Dylan was asleep in his sleeping bag around 4 a.m. at Glacier View Ranch in Boulder County when he woke up to the bear biting into his skull.

“About 4 this morning, I woke up to a crunching sound and me being drug. And I thought it was a dream at first, then I realized it wasn’t,” Dylan told KDVR.

The animal dragged him about 10 feet but Dylan was able to grab the bear by its ear and poke it in the eye. Other members of his group were also able to help fight off the bear.

The encounter left Dylan with big gashes on his head that required nine staples.

The Glacier View Ranch released a statement on the attack Sunday:

"A bear wandered into the main area of campus where several staff members were sleeping. Unprovoked, the bear proceeded to attack one staff member."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say Dylan did "everything right" during the attack. Officials plan to track and euthanize the bear.

“For a bear to walk up and bite a human and pull on them like that, that is a very dangerous bear that has gotten too comfortable with people and that is a threat to humans,” said Jennifer Churchill with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.