× Burlington man injured in overnight drive-by shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a drive-by shooting early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Officers went to 514 S. Mebane St. in Burlington around 2:38 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Responding officers heard multiple gunshots but could not find any suspicious vehicles.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left hand. The man told officers he was sitting in the front yard of the residence when a car drove by and fired multiple shots at him from a handgun.

The wound did not require medical attention, police say.

Officers also found multiple bullet holes in the front of the home that confirmed his story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.