Body of missing swimmer recovered on NC beach

HOLDEN, N.C. — Coast Guard crews found the body of a missing swimmer at Holden Beach Sunday night, according to WECT.

The swimmer, who is in his mid-20s, was reported missing in the water around 3:30 p.m., WWAY reports. Holden Beach Police Chief Wally Layne believes the swimmer got caught up in a rip current and eventually died.

The swimmer was with two other people when he went missing. They have since been found safe.

The Holden Beach Police Department, Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Brunswick County Fire Department, Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Island Water Rescue, and the Coast Line Rescue Squad all assisted in the search.