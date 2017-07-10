Another razor blade found hidden on Walmart shopping cart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. -- For the second time in a matter of days, a razor blade was found hidden in a shopping car at the same Walmart location.

On July 2, a woman was cut by a razor blade hidden under the handle of her shopping cart. Within days, Walmart confirmed another blade was found in another cart at the Missouri location.

In the first incident, Michelle Patterson was wiping down her cart before using it. She says she felt a prick on her finger and found a razor blade under the handle.

The second razor blade was found by an associate during an inspection of the carts.

"Either way, it's horrible," Patterson told KTVI. "To leave the blade it was crooked, so the sharp end was out and it just poked me but a little kid it could have been pretty bad."

Police are reviewing security footage to see who's responsible, but they don't believe they were used to intentionally harm someone.