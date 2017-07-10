3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 3-year-old found his father's gun and shot himself over the weekend, WREG reports.

Family says the toddler was fighting for his life but passed away just a few hours after the Saturday shooting.

Antonio Fagian, the victim's uncle, said his brother Cortez Wilkerson called him in tears, saying 3-year-old Cash Wilkerson somehow got ahold of his gun and shot himself in the head.

The father and his girlfriend were taken to jail. But the family says this is not a crime; it's just a really unfortunate accident.

"From what I heard he had it in a gun case," Fagian told WREG. "He probably went to the bathroom, or whatever, he's 3-year-old active boy got it out of the gun case."

Police said Sunday Wilkerson was charged with reckless homicide, felony drug possession, felony weapon possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.