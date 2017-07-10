× 3 Winston-Salem restaurant employees robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after three employees at a Winston-Salem restaurant were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a press release.

Officers went to McAlister’s Deli at 368 E. Hanes Mill Road around 9:44 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, they learned a suspect entered the business with a handgun and stole an undetermined amount of money from the office.

No patrons or employees were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.