2 injured in wreck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to Susan Danielsen with Greensboro police.

The wreck happened at 3:12 p.m. at Benjamin Parkway and West Smith Street.

Two vehicles were involved and one overturned, Danielsen said. Two people were injured. One person had serious injuries and the other person had what Danielsen called a non-life-threatening injury.

Both injured people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on how the wreck happened.