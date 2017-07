Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem late Sunday night.

Police say two SUVs and a motorcycle was involved in the crash at the intersection of Sedge Garden Road and Kernersville Road.

Four people were involved and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Additional details are also unknown.

Police confirming fatal crash on Kernersville/Sedge Garden Rd. 2 vehicles, 1 motorcycle. Hope to have road open soon. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/GPQCYh9f4E — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) July 10, 2017