Woman says argument over chicken nuggets leads to attack at a Greensboro Wendy’s

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Instead of getting her value meal and extra chicken nuggets, a Greensboro woman says she got a knot on the back of the head and a sprained neck, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Carla Dunlap says she was punched in the back of the head by an employee at the Wendy’s at 913 Summit Ave. after an argument the afternoon of June 28.

Greensboro police spoke with Dunlap but did not make an arrest, according to the incident report. Dunlap said she pressed charges.

The man accused in the attack was fired, said Karis Kizine, employee relations director with NPC International, the company that runs the franchise. Kizine would not identify the man or say when he was fired.

