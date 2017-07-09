× Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on North Carolina highway

BENSON, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman is in critical condition after an armed confrontation with a trooper and a Johnston County deputy on Interstate 40 east of Benson Saturday morning.

WTVD reported that the incident began just after 6:30 a.m. when the Highway Patrol and Johnston County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes.

In recorded radio traffic, a dispatcher tells officers that witnesses are reporting they approached the wrecked SUV and a woman inside had a gun and said she wanted to kill herself.

The first officers on the scene found a woman lying on the highway with the gun.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” an officer is heard yelling in the recorded radio traffic.

As trooper J.L Taylor and Chatham County Deputy Taylor Davis approached her, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol said 50-year-old Tina Medlin shot at them and they returned fire.

Read full story: WTVD