Puppy found barricaded, badly injured in NC is fighting for his life at animal shelter

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A puppy is fighting for his life after being found in a shed with chemical burns in Cabarrus County, according to WSOC.

Concord resident Matthew Morin, a tool salesman, was making a business stop in Kannapolis when he came across the dog in the shed blocked in by a grate and was badly injured.

“I haven’t cried in a long time and this really hit me,” Morin said. “I showed up at my customer’s shop Wednesday morning and went to go get my payment as usual, and he told me, he came running saying ‘there’s a dog outside, there’s a dog outside!’ So I went around the corner and looked in the shed, and there he laid, bleeding. It was terrible.”

Morin walked Channel 9 reporter Elsa Gillis back to the shed where the abandoned dog was found.

“How could somebody do that to a dog and leave him for dead? That’s what they did,” Morin said.

